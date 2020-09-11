SHOPPERS have threatened not to use a popular shop after mounds of pigeon mess were left splattered on Frinton’s Connaught Avenue.

The famous boulevard – once known as the Bond Street of the east – is home to prestigious independent department store Townrows.

But some disgusted shoppers took to social media to vow not to cross the threshold due to the until the unsightly mess is cleared.

One labelled the street outside the shop as a “health hazard”.

Edward Townrow, managing director of Townrows, said it is the council’s responsibility to keep the pavements clean.

He said: “It’s been a great things that so many eateries have opened in Frinton in the last few years, but it has bought I more problems with the pigeons.

“The council have allowed that and should be looking to keep the streets clean

“We have been cleaning the street outside the shop regularly, but it is a constant problem. It was due to be cleaned again on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to moan about the council, but this is a problem right the way down Connaught Avenue and it is getting worse each year and there seems to be more and more pigeons

“We don’t recall the streets being cleaned in a long time."

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council's cabinet member for environment, said grime in Frinton town centre – including Connaught Avenue – had been tackled with the authority’s new street steam cleaner earlier this year.

He said: “Visitors to Frinton over the summer will hopefully have noticed the improved look of the street following cleaning of the pavements by us - indeed, we were thanked by the Frinton Residents’ Association who described the work as having a ‘massive, positive difference’.

“Whilst it is our intention to provide more regular cleaning here, along with our other town centres around the district, we need all business owners’ help in maintaining the cleanliness of the pavements.

“To achieve and maintain a better standard we are asking all businesses to review their level of bird proofing – upgrading where necessary – to prevent the nesting of birds and the resulting fouling of the pavements.

“We would also ask that businesses regularly take the time to ‘clean their patch’ outside of their property.

“Hopefully, with all of us working together, we can improve and maintain the cleanliness and overall look and feel of Connaught Avenue – and town centres right across Tendring as a whole – making them more welcoming places for residents and visitors alike.”