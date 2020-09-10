A VAN was seized by community police officers after it was found to have been driven illegally.
The Clacton Community Policing Team spotted a vehicle they had been on the lookout for during a late night patrol.
The white vehicle was subsequently seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, after it was established it had not been being driven in accordance with the owner's licence.
"Word of caution, please do not drive a vehicle with a provision licence unsupervised," a spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said.
"We do not need keys to seize a vehicle that’s being driven without the correct documentation."