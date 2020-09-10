A FASHION chain’s seaside shop has been axed just weeks after it was annouced that it was being ‘saved’ from closure.

Last month, staff at M&Co, in Frinton’s Triangle Shopping Centre, along with the town’s store in Connaught Avenue, were told they would remain open.

The need for reassurance came after the high street chain announced the need for a “major restructuring”, following the devastating financial impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

This involved plans to close 47 of its nationwide shops and sack 380 employees and came after the retailer appointed administrators Deloitte.

However, bosses said 218 stores and 2,200 jobs would be saved, including both of the Frinton stores, as well as an M&Co clothing section within the Co-op in Samson’s Road, Brightlingsea, remaining open.

The clothing store located inside the Triangle Shopping Centre’s Co-op, however, has now closed down.

Several statements published on M&Co Frinton’s social media page has also advertised a ‘closing down’ sale.

A spokesman for M&Co said: “Our main store, in Connaught Avenue, is not closing, and will remain open, but the one side Co-op has closed.”

Frinton councillor Terry Allen, said he was saddened by the decision.

“I am really disappointed they have decided to close the Triangle Shopping Centre’s M&Co, but relieved they have not shut the Connaught Avenue store,” he said.

“I am sure the footfall in the two shops is really good at the moment and even better with the amount of housing coming to Frinton.

“I am sure the people making this decision know what they are doing but it is a shame because I thought they should hang in there and wait to see how things turn out.”

Mr Allen added: “The Triangle is now a vibrant place and whenever people move out, others soon move in.”