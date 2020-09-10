A pensioner is preparing for the 'worlds toughest row' in aid of dementia research.

Frank Rothwell, 70 has joined the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge training camp, in Burnham-on-Crouch ahead of rowing the Atlantic Ocean for raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Adventurer Frank hopes to be the oldest man to complete the 3,000 mile challenge alone from La Gomera, Spain to Antigua in the West Indies.

Father of two and grandfather of three, Frank is no stranger to a challenge, having previously spent five weeks on a deserted island for Channel 4's 'The Island with Bear Grylls', as well as becoming the tenth ever person to sail around North and South America by boat.

He said: "“In preparation for this challenge, I’ve already rowed over 300 miles on my boat, Never Too Old.

"But with less than 100 days to go until I set off, I’m looking forward to the chance to train in Essex where I can meet the other rowers and gain invaluable support from the experts.

“I aim to finish in Antigua on Valentine’s Day, giving me just 60 days to complete the journey and be reunited with my wife of 50 years, Judith. There’s no doubt we will have missed each other dearly after spending a Christmas at sea!

Frank is hoping to raise £1 million for Alzheimers Research UK, the largest amount ever raised by a single rower in the challenge.

He said: “Being able to help Alzheimer’s Research UK during this difficult time will make it all worth it. Perhaps not in my lifetime, but I feel positive we will find a cure for dementia if we keep supporting their incredible research.”

Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation will be boosting its long-term support of Alzheimer's Research UK by match-funding the first £500,000 worth of donations.

The charity is predicting a drop of funds of up to 45% due to COVID-19.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Like all charities across the UK, we have seen a huge drop in income as a result of COVID-19. But the pandemic has also highlighted an urgent need to support dementia research, as people with dementia have been some of the hardest hit by COVID-19.

“We are extremely grateful to Frank for taking on this incredible challenge, and to the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation for their support.

"We rely on donations to fund our pioneering research and it’s thanks to the dedication of people like Frank that we are able to continue our work. Research has the power to make breakthroughs possible, and dementia research needs our support now more than ever before."

To donate to Frank's challenge search Frank Rothwell at justgiving.com.