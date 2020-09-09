DISGUSTED residents say homes are being overrun with rats after more than 30 bags of waste were yet again dumped outside an abandoned building.

Over the last few years, Mill Lane, in Walton, has become what campaigners describe as “an unofficial rubbish dump” for selfish and inconsiderate fly-tippers.

The Gazette reported on the issue in February, after residents blasted Tendring Council’s Michael Talbot for suggesting the district’s streets were “much tidier”.

Seven months on and the road – which is connected to the seaside town’s High Street – remains as problematic as it is attractive for illegal waste dumpers.

Walton resident, Paul Hepworth, for example, recently discovered a fresh batch of roughly 35 black bags - adorned with ‘side waste’ stickers - had been piled up.

“I have seen this area with loads of bags like this over a long period, years even, and it has become a dumping ground,” he said.

“There is multiple reports of cars pulling up and dumping their bags, and I very much doubt anyone has been given permission to add their household waste there.

“We have had to deal with rat problems among the houses, which was disgusting, and not only a health problem, but a real social issue locally.”

According to 37-year-old Mr Hepworth, who lives near to the eyesore site, other surrounding areas are becoming just as bad.

The dirt road which leads off of Mill Lane, for example, is said to be frequently littered with everything from old car seats and exhausts, to a broken chest of drawers.

Mr Hepworth has now urged Tendring Council to clear the waste in Mill Lane and look to put more stringent deterrents in place to warn-off fly-tippers.

“The bags in Mill Lane have been there since at least the weekend, so if the council intends to leave them, we seriously have a council who is failing the local community.

“It they also fail to put measures in place to change this situation, they have equally failed.”

Tendring Council has been contacted for comment.