A TEENAGE boy who was shot as he walked to school remains in hospital in a critical condition, as detectives continue to question another boy who was arrested in connection with the attack.

Suffolk Police officers were called just after 8.40am yesterday morning, to reports of a shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave, in the Grange Farm area of the town.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect then get into a car following the attack, which drove off out of the close.

The victim, aged 15-years-old, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he currently remains in a critical condition.

At 10.55am yesterday, a 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area was arrested by armed police in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and detectives have now been granted a superintendent’s extension to detain him for questioning for an additional 12 hours.

A car matching the description of the one seen leaving the crime scene was seized at the time of the arrest and a long-barrelled firearm was recovered from inside it.

Friends Walk remains closed off as police searches continue. Through Jollys and Ropes Drive reopened yesterday evening.

Temporary Detective Superintendent David Henderson, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation, with officers working around the clock since yesterday morning.

“I appreciate that many people will still be very concerned at an attack of this nature happening in a small town such as Kesgrave, but we continue to stress that incidents like this are extremely rare and that there is no wider threat to the local community.

“In addition, following the initial enquiries that have been carried-out, we can confirm that the victim and the suspect are known to each other and at this time there is absolutely nothing to suggest this incident is linked to organised criminality.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim and his family and we continue to offer them our full support.

“Additional patrols to provide reassurance are continuing in Kesgrave and a police pod has been put in place, so local residents have somewhere they can go to speak to officers should they wish to.

“I would urge anyone who has information about this terrible attack to make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team online here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N60-PO1 or by phoning 101.