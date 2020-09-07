HUNDREDS of people took part in an annual muddy fun run held in the beautiful backwaters of Kirby-le-Soken.
More then 20 different obstacles were set out over a 2.5k course at the Wild Gym site at Devereux Farm in Island Lane.
Obstacles included mud pits, trenches, scrambles, walls, tyre pits, muddy rope climb and wild river crossing and a giant muddy slide.
The fun run, which is only in its second year, attracted participants from as young as three years of age.
It went ahead despite the Covid-19 pandemic and organisers said they had the support of the authorities.
A spokesman for the event said: “Everyone who attended has such a great time but in a carefully planned environment.
"We would like to thank everyone who attend for there support and patience in making the event a safe and fun one.
"We are already planning for next years event and even a spooky Halloween fun run for this October follow this years success.”
This year's run was slightly different from last year with people running in waves of 30 every half an hour to ensure plenty of space between running bubbles.
Wild Gym opened earlier this summer in a bid to give people a safe outdoor activity space.
For more information, go to gowildgym.co.uk.