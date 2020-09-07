Former Art Attack presenter Neil Buchanan has addressed rumours that he is the world-famous street artist Banksy.

The statement follows a weekend whirlwind of rumours which circulated online, claiming that the 58-year-old was in fact Banksy.

Neil, who was born in Aintree, Liverpool, presented the CITV programme Art Attack between 1990 and 2007.

During his TV career, he also presented 'Finders Keepers' from 1991 until 1996), 'It's a Mystery' between 1996 and 2000), and also produced and appeared in 'ZZZap!' as Smart Arty from 1993 until 1998.

Where did the rumours originate?

Twitter user 'Scouseman' posted the rumour online at 12.20pm on Friday, September 4.

The tweet said: "Just heard that it's rumoured Neil Buchanan is Banksy. If true, it's the funniest s*** ever. Aintree's finest.

"He's a musician and art has followed in the cities of shows he's done allegedly.

"This is straight in the believe without question category."

The tweet was met with a mixed response, with some wishing the rumour was true, while others have dismissed the comments.

What has Neil Buchanan said?

In response to the tweet, a statement on Neil's website, entitled 'Neil Buchanan is NOT Banksy', it said: "We have been inundated with enquiries over the weekend regarding the current social media story.

"Unfortunately this website does not have the infrastructure to answer all these enquiries individually, however we can confirm that there is no truth in the rumour whatsoever.

"​Neil spent Lockdown with vulnerable members of his family and is now preparing to launch his new art collection in 2021.

"Thank you and please stay safe."

Who is Banksy?

Banksy (Archive photo)

Banksy is an anonymous England-based street artist, political activist, and film director, who has been active since the 1990s.

His works, which have themes of political and social commentary, have been featured on streets, walls, and bridges across the UK and around the world.

While there have been many rumours over the years regarding who it might be, Banksy's true identity has never officially been confirmed.