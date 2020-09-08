Inconsiderate campers have been slammed for leaving piles of rubbish, broken bottles and even human waste at a beauty spot on the river Colne.

Campers have been criticised after illegally setting up camp on the private land at White House Beach, off Ford Road, Alresford.

Alresford parish councillors have been left upset after rubbish was left dumped at the site, along with human waste.

Essex Police has now warned people not to camp or leave waste at the site, which is part of the Colne Estuary Special Protection Area.

The designation is intended to help safeguard the habitats of migratory birds and threatened bird species.

A PCSO at the scebe near White House Beach, Alresford.

Parish council chairman Frank Belgrove said: “Alresford Parish Council has been working closely with Essex Police and especially with our village PCSO Julia Brandon to address a number of issues associated with people camping on White House Beach.

“Copious amounts of rubbish have been left there on many occasions, including broken beer bottles and human waste.

“The behaviour was totally unacceptable and was spoiling the area for the many families and other visitors who enjoy this beauty spot.

“It is an environmentally sensitive stretch of land that is privately owned but public access is permitted.

“Camping is unlawful and leaving rubbish is completely unacceptable.

“The parish council fully supports the actions of Essex Police in dealing with those who selfishly spoil the natural environment in this way.”

Police officers visited the site at the weekend in a bid to tackle anyone dumping waste.

A spokesman for Tendring Community Policing Team said: “It is private land and permission is not given to camp. Please respect the environment and clear up after yourselves.”