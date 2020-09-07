BANK Holidays are the perfect time for getting out and exploring.
For many, it's a bonus day off and an added chance to enjoy our beautiful countryside.
Thankfully, the Gazette's Camera Club members went prepared and managed to capture these stunning images from their trips to Flatford, Weeley, Mistley, Colchester Zoo and High Woods Country Park.
We also love Shaun Hykel's striking drone image of looking down on Wivenhoe and Rowhedge.
Would you like to join our club? Just look for Gazette Camera Club on Facebook.