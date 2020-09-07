TEACHING support staff at a primary school in Jaywick were told they face redundancy on their first day back at school following the summer holidays.

Staff at Sir Martin Frobisher Academy, in Frobisher Drive, were left angry after being told about potential redundancies as part of a "restructuring".

The school is run by the Reach2 Academy Trust, which runs 59 schools across the country, including Kirby Primary Academy, in Kirby Cross, and Unity Primary in Colchester.

One person, who asked not want to be identified, said: “On our first day back at school on Wednesday, all teaching support staff were the informed of a redundancy process commencing.

“You would have thought they’d have taken the downtime opportunity to communicate this, but no.

“At a time when most people in the UK seem concerned about sending children back to school, this trust is concerned about reducing teaching staff numbers.”

A spokesman for the Reach2 Academy Trust said Kirby Primary Academy and Unity Primary would not be affected by the restructuring.

She added: “We are starting a consultation with a number of proposals to the staffing structure for our support staff at Sir Martin Frobisher Academy – we are consulting with all staff involved.

"We understand that this will be an unsettling time for those members of staff which is why we wanted to talk to them face to face, rather than send a letter during the summer holidays.

"We have also provided staff with access to counselling services and support and are exploring wider ways in which we can support them through this.”

An inspection by Oftsed in June last year found that the school “requires improving”.

The report added that “until recently, actions by the Reach2 Academy Trust have not raised pupils’ achievement quickly enough".

“Outcomes in pupils’ reading, writing and mathematics have been too low over time."

But it also added that new leadership had brought about rapid improvements and pupils are beginning to catch up in reading, writing and mathematics and to make better progress, particularly in Key Stage 2.