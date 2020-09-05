LATEST figures show there have been just two new cases of coronavirus in Tendring in the space of seven days.

Public Health England figures have also shown how the rate of infection has changed over the week.

The figures, for the seven days to August 31, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The rate in Tendring continues to fall with it now sitting at 1.4 cases per 100,000 people.

During this time two new cases were confirmed.

This is down from 4.1 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days previously.

In Colchester the 11 new cases mean the infection rate has risen to 5.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 3.6 cases per 100,000 recorded in the week before when there were seven new cases.

The picture in the rest of England

In Bolton, 220 new cases were recorded in the seven days to August 31 – the equivalent of 76.5 per 100,000 people.

This is the highest rate in England and it is up sharply from 17.4 in the seven days to August 24.

The rate in Pendle has increased from 60.8 to 71.7, with 66 new cases.

Rossendale is in third place, where the rate has jumped from 15.4 to 64.4 with 46 new cases.

Other areas recording notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Bradford (up from 41.5 to 56.5, with 305 new cases)

– South Tyneside (up from 15.9 to 51.7, with 78 new cases)

– Corby (up from 23.5 to 48.5, with 35 new cases)

– Rochdale (up from 31.9 to 44.1, with 98 new cases)

– Trafford (up from 21.1 to 39.2, with 93 new cases)