A dash cam appeal has been launched after people were seen climbing out from a lorry trailer.
The A120 at Great Dunmow was temporarily shut in both directions this morning (Friday, September 4) following reports that people were seen climbing out from a lorry.
Officers arrived at the scene and arrested four men, including the lorry driver on suspicion of committing immigration offences.
They remain in police custody.
Detectives investigating the incident are keen for anyone who was on the road and has dash cam footage of the incident, to contact them.
Your can contact them via essex.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
Reference incident 195 of 4 September when providing any information.