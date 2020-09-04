OWNERS of Japanese vehicles are being warned to be vigilant following a spate of thefts of catalytic converters in Tendring.

Tendring's Community Policing Team said a number of cars and commercial vehicles have been targeted by crooks.

It comes following an increase in vehicles being targeted across the county.

A spokesman said: "Owners of commercial vehicles and vehicles from Japanese car manufactures are asked to be vigilant following a number of catalytic converter thefts.

"In the last month we have seen an increase in vehicles being targeted.

"This is particularly prevalent in cars with a higher ground clearance making it easier for someone to climb underneath and cut it out.

"Catalytic converter theft is a crime which tends to see organised crime groups profit.

"We continue to work closely with partners, including the Environment Agency, Trading Standards, local authorities and national car parks to tackle this issue."

Essex Police added that Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV's), Motor Homes, 4x4s and people carriers are most at risk.

They are targeted by thieves as they offer considerable ground clearance, often allowing easy access.

Anyone with a fleet of vehicles is advised to block those with high clearance using vehicles with low clearance.

People are advised to use police approved Park Mark carparks whenever possible and to etch their converter with a serial number or car registration number.

Anyone with information about the thefts of catalytic converters, is asked to call us on 101.

To find out more about crime prevention advice go to essex.police.uk/police-forces/essex-police/areas/essex-police/campaigns/campaigns/2020/protecting-your-commercial-vehicle.