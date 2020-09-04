DINERS in the Clacton constituency benefitted from £441,000 of discounts during the Eat Out to Help Out initiative.

A total of 83 restaurants registered for the scheme, which was set up by the Government to boost the struggling hospitality industry as the Covid-19 lockdown was eased.

The initiative saw 104,000 diners in the constituency get up to 50 per cent off the cost of their dinner on Mondays and Wednesdays in August.

The scheme covered meals up to £10 per head, but figures show the average discount in Clacton was £4.23.

Clacton Pavilion and other restaurants have decided to continue their own Eat Out to Help Out scheme this month to keep the momentum going.

Clacton Pier has even came up with its own scheme offering half-price rides at certain times in a bid to help Clacton’s tourism industry bounce back.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “From the get-go our mission has been to protect jobs- and to do this we needed be creative, brave and try things that no government has ever done before.

"Today’s figures continue to show Eat Out to Help Out has been a success. I want to thank everyone, from restaurant owners to waiters, chefs and diners, for embracing it and helping drive our economic recovery.

“The scheme is just one part of our Plan for Jobs and we will continue to protect, support and create jobs to ensure we come back stronger as a nation.”