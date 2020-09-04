A joint standards committee has found a former council leader to have breached the councillors code of conduct.

An independent investigation into Adrian Fluker of Maldon District Council was launched after complaints were made against him for making a “throat-slit gesture” at a meeting and saying “Hello Sailor” to fellow Tory councillor Richard Siddall.

The investigation was put to the joint standards committee yesterday (Thursday, September 3) where councillors found him to have breached the code of conduct, with four votes to two.

In his official complaint, Mr Siddall said that Mr Fluker had subjected him to bullying, intimidation and homophobic behaviour over a sustained period.

The report said: “Councillor Fluker’s conduct towards Councillor Siddall appears to be designed to deliberately undermine and humiliate him whenever the opportunity arises.

“Councillor Fluker’s occasional use of Councillor Siddall’s sexuality to achieve this is a particularly concerning aspect of this complaint.

“Given the description of Councillor Fluker’s ‘camp’ manner when saying ‘Hello Sailor’, we have no doubt that he was trying to mock Councillor Siddall based on his sexuality.

In the meeting, investigating officer Alex Oram said Mr Fluker had failed to respond to the investigating team when they made attempts to speak to him.

He said: "A number of emails and messages were left on his phone asking him to contact the investigating officer."

Mr Fluker stood down as council leader last month after four years on the leadership team.

He said he had been the victim of personal attacks on social media.

He had been cleared of breaching the council’s code of conduct over the same issue by a standards committee in January.

The issue will now go before the council for sanctions to be agreed.

Mr Fluker has been approached for comment.