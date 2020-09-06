Traveller incursions are a regular frustration in our area, with local residents bearing the brunt of clean-up costs, accompanying illegality, and the impact on our local outdoor spaces.

We would all be rightly angered if someone set up camp in our front garden, and while we would have the right to easily remove them from our property, the removal of trespassers from public land is often more complex.

And despite the best efforts of their hard-working staff, the powers available to Tendring Council and Essex Police to remove public land trespassers are clearly not sufficient to deliver the results that residents expect.

That is why I have been calling for change, which is now overdue.

To deliver that change, the Government recently consulted on proposals to give police new powers to arrest and seize the property and vehicles of trespassers who set up unauthorised caravan sites. In addition, the Government are looking at making trespass a criminal offence, as it is currently only defined in law as a civil matter. According to PFCC Roger Hirst, this potential change in trespass law would “simplify the current eviction process.”

As part of that same consultation, the Government also sought views on increasing the period of no return for trespassers from three to 12 months, lowering the number of vehicles involved in an unauthorised encampment before police powers can be exercised from six to two, and allowing police to remove trespassers from camping on or beside a road.

The consultation responses are being reviewed, and we do not yet know if the Government will press ahead with any of these proposals.

For my part, I want to see all those new or enhanced powers introduced, as I know that they could positively transform how the authorities deal with unauthorised encampments and deliver real results for residents. So, I am looking forward with some expectation to the Government’s response to the consultation, which will be published in the coming months.

Following that, legislation will likely come before Parliament to establish any new powers in law. And while I never commit to supporting a piece of legislation without reading it first, I know how desperate residents are for a resolution, and I certainly want to support any constructive changes.

I have also written to the Home Secretary to seek assurances that the Government’s response to the consultation will not be unreasonably delayed due to coronavirus.

I have also asked that any recommended legislative changes be pushed through Parliament as matter of urgency – another summer of incursions without sufficient powers of redress would be simply unacceptable.

We committed in our manifesto to deal with this issue and the Government have moved forward quickly.

Our public land must be protected for the community and we are so close to a positive step forward on this. The proposals that were consulted on must be delivered in full, and I will ensure that the views of the residents of the Clacton constituency are heard on this matter.

Giles Watling, Clacton MP