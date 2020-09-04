TENDRING Council paid out more than £400,000 last year to help benefit claimants struggling with housing costs, figures reveal.

A leading think tank has warned more action will be needed to help struggling renters, as hundreds of thousands fewer people are employed across the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show Tendring Council paid £401,500 in discretionary housing payments during the year to March.

Colchester Council paid out £382,000 last year.

The payments are given to people who qualify for housing benefit or the housing element of Universal Credit, and who are struggling with housing costs.

The Government sets the funding for local authorities each year, with councils having to dip into their own funds if demand exceeds their allocation.

Tendring Council spent all of its government allocation and Colchester Council exceeded its government allocation by 18 per cent - £58,000.

Karl Handscomb, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: “The current crisis has pushed three-quarters of a million employees out of work, increased the number of households impacted by the benefit cap, and seen more private renters falling into arrears.

"All of these factors will have in turn increased demand for Discretionary Housing Payments.

“The increased demand is likely to remain elevated while the crisis is still with us, highlighting both the need for the welcome additional housing support announced in March, and for more action to support renters struggling to pay for their homes.”

Of the total awarded in Tendring last year, £48,190 went to helping people who were in difficulties because of welfare reforms.

The main cause of financial hardship in Tendring was the benefit cap, accounting for £36,100. In Colchester the cap led to £25,400 of pay-outs.

Paul Honeywood, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for housing and benefits, said: “We will do whatever we can to help those who are in danger of losing their home through no fault of their own.”

A DWP spokesman said it has provided over £1billion in Discretionary Housing Payments since 2011, enabling local authorities to support households that need additional help.

“Funding is allocated in consultation with local authority bodies based on local pressures and payments are intended as transitional while longer term solutions are found," he added.