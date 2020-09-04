A PERFORMER from Great Clacton is flying high after returning to the district as part of Uncle Sam’s Great American Circus.

Former Clacton County High School student Laura Grant, 23, performs an aerial act at the circus, which is currently performing at Weeley.

She performs her daring display alongside partner Flabson Salazar, who she met while working for a circus in the United States.

Uncle Sam’s circus has travelled across the country, but this week it has been performing shows just miles from Laura’s hometown.

Laura said: “This for me is totally incredible because I grew up in Great Clacton.

“I learned to dance at JA Performing Arts in Clacton before studying dance at Colchester Institute and then the Creative Academy in London.

“My first job was with a circus in Panama and then Costa Rica.

“I started as a dancer, but while on tour I learned an aerial act and then went to the USA as a dance captain for the George Carden International Circus and performed aerial silks and the spiders web.”

Laura has also performed in the Netherlands and France and was due to tour China before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“After performing for many years around the world, this is the closest I have ever been to home,” she added.

“I am so exited to be able to share the wonderful experience of the circus with my home town.

“It has been amazing to perform in front of friends and family for the first time.

“My mum has seen me dancing before, but not like this.”

Laura will perform a duo skywalk act with Flabson, including a daring upside down walk and tricks and trapeze catch.

“I would love to share the circus with everyone around the area,” she added.

The circus will perform twice a day in Clacton Road, Weeley, until Sunday.

It includes a spectacular hair hang act, jugglers, clowns and daredevil motorbike riders.