A SAILOR had to be rescued by a lifeboat crew during ferocious weather conditions after their yacht became stuck on a mud bank late at night.
The Walton and Frinton RNLI's all-weather lifeboat was launched at 11.30pm, on Tuesday, following an urgent call from the Dover Coastguard.
The team had received reports of an eight-metre long yacht, which had sought shelter in Walton Backwaters, in a bid to escape the impact of Storm Francis, which caused windy havoc along the coast.
The large vessel's anchor, however, was unable to hold as a result of the torrid conditions and powerful gusts and, before too long, it had been pushed onto a mud bank.
Despite the extremely challenging circumstances, on arrival, two crew members were able to make their way on to the yacht to assist the one person on board, before recovering the anchor and establishing a tow.
Once clear of the mud bank the yacht was placed on a secure mooring further up the river, before the lifeboat team's Irene Muriel Rees was taken to Titchmarsh Marina where it remained for the night.