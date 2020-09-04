A DRUG driver later caught with a knuckle duster has been banned from the road for 20 months.
Police pulled over Jack Lawrence after noticing he was travelling in a silver Audi at 42mph in an area where there is a 30mph in Mill Road, Colchester, in December.
The 24-year-old failed a roadside drug wipe and a blood test showed he had a cocaine derivative in his system.
Lawrence was released under investigation and four months later he was pulled over in Old Road, Clacton.
Police found a knuckle duster in his car door.
He admitted drug driving and possession of an offensive weapon at Colchester Magistrates' Court.
Lucy Osborne, mitigating, said Lawrence would miss out on gaining his HGV licence because of his driving ban.
"In terms of the knuckle duster, the car was in an untidy state when he bought in and at the time he had given a lift to a friend he no longer associates with," she said.
"He suspects it was him who left the knuckle duster there but accepts the car is his responsibility.
"There is no suggestion it was ever brandished or caused distress to anyone."
On top of his driving ban, Lawrence, of Park Square West, Jaywick, must complete 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £145 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.