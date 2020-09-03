A celebrity couple have been spotted on a family day out at a popular Essex farm.
Jacqueline Jossa, 27 and Dan Osborne, 29 enjoyed a day out with their kids at Marsh Farm in South Woodham Ferrers yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, September 2).
I'm A Celeb winner Jacqueline shared a picture with her 2.9 million Instagram followers with the caption "Family trip to the farm today! SUCH FUN! Switch off and spending time with the family is so lovely and well needed! I feel brand new after a little fun today."
Former TOWIE star Dan also posted a picture saying "Lovely day at the farm today with the gang".
The shots showed their daughters Ella, five, and Mia, two, and Dan's son Teddy, six, enjoying their time at the farm.
Marsh Farm left a comment on the post which read: "Thanks you guys for coming we can’t wait for you to visit again soon."
The couple also shared videos of the kids playing in the outdoor play areas of the farm.
Marsh Farm reopened to members of the public on July 4 after closing its doors during the initial stages of lockdown.