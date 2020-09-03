WILDLIFE enthusiasts are being welcomed to a meadowland to spot birds of prey and other animals.

Meadow Millennium Green is a special area of natural meadowland on the corner of he Street and Elm Road in Little Clacton.

New information boards have now been installed to help visitors identify birds of prey, flowers, trees and other meadow wildlife, thanks to a grant from Grassroots.

The site was purchased from the Essex County Council in 2001 by the Meadow Millennium Green Trust, which is now a registered charity, at the cost of £10,500 thanks to cash from the National Lottery and Little Clacton Parish Council.

Mavis Balbirnie, chairman of Millennium Green, said: "This unique area of natural beauty is visited by residents within the area and also by those who live outside the village.

"It is easily accessible to all who wish to visit as only a short walk from the hub of the village, and is accessible by car, and also on the main bus route.

"It is visited regularly by walkers, including dog walkers, the disabled, by children, and those who just like to visit and enjoy the relaxing atmosphere.

"The educational boards have recently been installed depicting the birds and trees and other wildlife which can be seen on the Green.

"If you have not visited this beautiful natural area in our village, why not take time out and enjoy this very special place away from the bustle of life where you can soak up the peace and quiet or just sit and listen to a variety of birds who frequent the area.

"Our thanks go to Grassroots who kindly provided a grant for the two lectern boards."