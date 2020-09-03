A PERVERT lifeguard who spied on colleagues and members of the public as they used the toilet and got changed has avoided jail.

Bradley McGuinness was working at holiday park in the Tendring district last year when colleagues started to suspect he was looking at them while they got undressed in a disabled toilet.

After speaking to him about it, they later noticed he was doing the same to swimmers.

He would later accept he was doing it for a sexual thrill.

McGuinness, 31, admitted to two counts of observing a person doing a private act when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court last month.

One of the victims said she had been close friends with McGuinness before uncovering what he was up to, said it had changed the way she looked at people and that she regretted letting him into herr home.

Another said she felt “violated and angry”.

McGuinness, of Haven Avenue, Holland-on-Sea, himself told the court what he had done was out of character.

“I was going through a really dark period during that time,” he said.

“I had depression and anxiety.

“I have felt guilty ever since and I wish it had never happened.”

He has since lost his job as a lifeguard and is now a delivery driver.

Magistrates ordered McGuinness to complete a two-year community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation requirement days and 35 sessions of an accredited programme.

Chairman of the bench Robert Clubb said: “Although these offences were wholly unpleasant for the females involved, we believe there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

“We are going to adopt the recommendations of the probation service.

“But don’t come back.”

McGuinness must pay £50 to the two colleagues he spied on, £145 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

As a sex offender he is now subject to notification requirements with the police for five years.