CLACTON Pier is set to launch its own Go Out to Help Out scheme offering half price rides to help the resort bounce back after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative will apply to rides each weekend as well as video games, adventure golf, bowling and entry to the seaquarium every day until September 30 from 5pm to 6pm.

Bosses at the attraction, who will be launching the initiative on Saturday, said the aim is to continue the momentum gained under the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which ended on Monday.

Pier director Billy Ball said several options had been considered to build on the feelgood factor in August.

He said: “This has been a really tough time for the leisure and hospitality sector due to Covid-19 which has decimated business income for many months.,” he said.

“The Government has come up trumps with various initiatives such as the furlough scheme and Eat out to Help Out, which proved very popular.

“Some restaurants and cafés in Clacton are extending that idea but we wanted to come up with something different.

“This will be an hour a day when families can really benefit from half price on some of our top attractions and we are sure it will go down well.”

The discount will apply to all those who have a registered Pier fun card - which is topped up with cash to pay for facilities. Those who do not have a card yet can pick one up at the pier for a £1 deposit and register it at clactonpier.co.uk.

The 50 per cent will be on the highest entry or game price and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

“We felt a discount on our attractions would complement those being offered on food and help incentivise people to go out and enjoy themselves, while also supporting local businesses,” added Mr Ball.

“It will help those who may be still finding things tough financially at this challenging time.”

Clacton Pier took part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme during August and hopes other businesses in the town will try to come up with something for September.

“If we want people to spend, we all have to give them great value for money while cash is tight,” said Mr Ball.

He added that the initiative will be followed by other special offers which will be unveiled later in the Autumn.