A WOMAN launched a bizarre inexplicable attack on her friend while on a caravan holiday leaving her with life-changing injuries.

Phathiswa Cunningham was on the break in St Osyth last year with her pal when she suddenly squared up to her.

Initially, the victim thought Cunningham was joking but she then began punching her to the head and pulling her hair forcing her down to her knees.

The 39-year-old then began raining more blows onto the woman's body.

A struggled continued and the victim twisted her knee and badly damaged her cartilage.

Since the incident in April last year, she has been unable to work and has to walk with crutches.

Cunningham, of Monarch Lane, Great Horkesley, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

In a victim impact statement, the court heard the victim know thought she was "deformed" given the continuing problems with her leg.

Sharon Hall, prosecuting, said: "She feels as if she has lost her independence.

"The injuries have changed her life completely and she has lost her confidence."

The victim estimates her injuries have cost her £7,000 in lost earnings and in rehabilitation sessions.

Cunningham, who had no previous convictions at the time of the offence but has since been handed a community order for failing to provide a specimen while driving, repeatedly refused the offer of free legal advice at court.

Representing herself, she said: "I had an awful year and was going through many different things.

"I was having problems with anxiety and I had been given some medication.

"On that night, we were drinking wine and I do not know what happened but I reacted badly."

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report be done.

Cunningham will be sentenced at Colchester Magistrates' Court on September 30.