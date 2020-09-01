THE success of a scheme designed to get more people eating in restaurants has inspired a national pub chain to continue offering discounts.

Last month the Government’s Eat Out To Help Out initiative launched across the UK, with thousands of eateries and pubs signing up to take part.

Participating businesses offered customers 50 per cent off their meal, up to £10, with the discounted amount then being replenished by Downing Street.

The scheme, launched in a bid to pump money back into the economy following the pandemic, has now ended, but some companies have now started their own offer.

Pub operator, JD Wetherspoon, for example, is currently running its Stay Out To Help Out promotion, which customers can take advantage of until November 11.

It will see prices on a range of meals and drinks reduced from Monday to Wednesday at the likes of Playhouse, in Colchester, and the Moon and Starfish in Clacton.

The discounts will also be available at the Picture Palace, in Braintree, Battesford Court, in Witham, the Rose and Crown, in Maldon, and the Bottle Kiln, in Harwich.

The meals on offer, will include an 11-inch Margherita pizza with soft drink for just £3.99 and the classics six-ounce beef burger with chips and soft drink, also for £3.99.

Wetherspoon’s traditional breakfast will now only cost £2.99, some desserts will set you back just £1.99, and prices on a whole range of drinks have been slashed.

There is also a choice of 21 small plates in the three for £7.50 deal, including nachos, halloumi fries, chicken wings and nine varieties of eight-inch pizzas.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman, Tim Martin, said: "The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme was extremely popular with our customers and a great boost to the hospitality industry.

"We are keen to offer our customers a superb choice of food and drink at great value for money prices.

"Our offer means that a classic beef burger in our pubs will be even better value than McDonald’s.”

To find out more visit jdwetherspoon.com.