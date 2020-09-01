FOUR thugs armed with weapons including an axe forced their way into a caravan before assaulting a man at a holiday park.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to Valley Farm Holiday Park, in Valley Road, Clacton, following the brutal attack on Sunday afternoon.

The victim suffered injuries to his hand and was rushed to hospital for treatment following the aggravated burglary.

It is not yet known what was taken and no-one-has been arrested in relation to the incident.

One holiday park resident reported someone was attacked at the site with an axe by a number of men who were in a white van.

She added she was almost run over by the vehicle as it sped off.

A spokesman for Essex Police appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He added: “We were called by the ambulance service following an aggravated burglary at a caravan park.

“We received reports that up to four suspects had forced entry to a caravan armed with weapons before assaulting the occupant.

“They left the scene and the victim was taken to hospital with hand injuries.

“We are trying to establish if anything was stolen and we continue to search for those responsible.”

He confirmed one of the weapons was believed to be an axe and added the victim’s injuries were not life-changing or threatening.

Essex county councillor Mark Stephenson said he was shocked by the “vicious” assault.

“This sounds like a terrifying ordeal for the occupant of the caravan. I hope they make a quick recovery,” he said.

“This was a vicious assault and to hear weapons and even an axe being used is very concerning.

“This is a relatively quiet area of the town, although a man did suffer serious injuries after he was stabbed in the stomach in nearby Valley Road on Christmas Day.”

A spokesperson for Valley Farm Holiday Park, which is owned by Parkdean Resorts, said: “We are assisting police with their inquiries after an incident on Sunday and can’t comment further at this time.”

Anyone with information about the incident, which happened at about 3.20pm on Sunday, is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/137694/20.