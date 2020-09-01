AN order to clampdown on troublemakers in Clacton town centre has been extended for another three years.

Tendring’s Community Safety Partnership originally called for a Public Spaces Protection Order for the town centre in 2016 following an increase in antisocial behaviour.

The order was amended two years later to deter groups from loitering in the restricted area of the town centre and the Waterglade Retail area and also includes young people under the age of 16.

An amendment was made to allow the use of enforcement powers within the designated area to stop the use of illegal substances.

It means a range of powers can be used to deal with any breaches within the area, including issuing fines, confiscating alcohol and dispersing people from the town centre for 24 hours.

Clacton councillor Paul Honeywood, who is also Tendring Council’s cabinet member for housing and benefits, said: “Having supported the introduction of the Public Space Protection Order, I’m pleased to see that it has been extended for another three years.

“People have a right to go about their daily business without being subjected to crime and anti-social behaviour from a small minority.

“This decision will help the police in tackling wrongdoers.”

The legislation helps the authorities to tackle persistent begging, loitering and using public toilets for antisocial behaviour.

It includes the town centre along with the promenades and greensward.

A report said both Tendring Council and Essex Police are still receiving a “significant” amount of calls from the public and councillors to do something to tackle the street drinking and begging problems in the town centre.