A devoted nurse is leaving the NHS after two decades to launch her own business.

Heidi Stubbings, 44 from Maldon has worked for the NHS for 20 years caring cancer patients after their treatment in their 'follow up' period.

Now Heidi is leaving the NHS to start her own business 'Heidi's Here' providing care and companionship to those who need it.

Heidi said caring is 'in her blood' after growing up with grandparents who owned and ran Totham Lodge care home and parents who managed Mansion House retirement home.

She said: "For a long time now, I have dreamed about being able to provide a "full package" of care, companionship and practical support to those who may need an extra pair of hands.

"Regardless of age, physical or mental health, social circumstance I will be able to help.

"I have caring in my blood, my maternal grandparents owned and ran Totham Lodge care home many years ago, my parents opened and managed Mansion House retirement home, where I spent my formative teenage years, growing up surrounded by older people.

"When I was studying for my nursing degree, I worked there as a carer.

Heidi qualified as a nurse in 1997 and began to specialise in breast cancer in 2000, she has worked at Broomfield breast unit ever since.

She also gained as MSc in advanced practice in 2016,

The mum-of-four said: "Personally, I have been a carer for my Uncle, who had physical disabilities due to a car accident when he was a teenager, and also had bipolar disorder and a degree of brain damage.

"He passed away in July this year and my experience of caring for him is what has spurred me on to follow my dream.

"I have two teenage children of my own and two teenage step children and have worked almost full time my whole adult life - I know about busy lives and the importance of organisation and time management, and for me, housework is therapy.

"So "Heidi's Here" seemed like the perfect way to join all my skills and passions together to benefit others.

Heidi will leave the NHS at the end of the month are start her new venture in October.

She said: "Its a big and scary change for me, but I am so excited and know, in my heart, that I can continue to make a difference to people's lives even if I am not a nurse anymore."