AN established business has fallen victim to the crippling financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Barn Café, in St Mary’s Road, Great Bentley, has been a popular destination for foodies living in the village for several years.

Its selection of freshly-baked cakes, hot drinks, and mouth-watering dishes have resulted in returning customers and hundreds of positive online reviews.

Since the middle of March, however, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed as a result of the rapid spread of Covid-19, the eatery has remained closed.

Owners had attempted to adapt to the unprecedented circumstances by offering home deliveries of cakes in a bid generate income.

But despite their best efforts, bosses have now announced the café is to close.

“From all the staff at The Barn Café, it is with great sadness that unfortunately we will be closing the café,” a spokesman said in an online statement.

“Due to Covid-19 we have really struggled financially, and we are very sad that there is no way we can stay open.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their continued support over the past few difficult months.

“We hope you are all well and keeping safe, please keep supporting small businesses as they rely on your custom.”

The Barn Café’s closure goes along with the closure of the historic Paxman Factory, in Hythe Hill, Colchester,

It also comes just one month after Harry’s Coffee Lounge, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, and Harry’s Coffee and Cakes at Clacton Factory Outlet, had to call it a day.

Like the owners of The Barn Café, Ray Dowsett, who owned both of the Harry’s cafés, said the decision to close was fuelled by the industry-debilitating pandemic.

“It saddens me to say that unfortunately, due to the current circumstances that we find ourselves in, Harry’s Frinton and Harry’s Clacton will not be reopening,” he said.

“We opened this family business seven years ago and have met some amazing people and have had some great memories along this journey.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all of the staff and customers that made Harry’s such a special place.”

The Barn Café is now on the market and any inquires leasing the café should be made by email to mortons6@outlook.com.