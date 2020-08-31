An appeal has been launched after a house was broken into and an electric scooter stolen.
Essex Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Ormesby Chine in South Woodham Ferrers in the early house of Sunday, August 23.
The person left the house at 5.50am wearing dark trousers, a dark green hooded jumper and a black face-covering.
They are described as being around 6ft tall and of a slim build.
They rode away on a red electric scooter, believed to have been taken from the house.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/133530/20.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.