PARENTS who set up a charity after their baby son died are encouraging people to mark this year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week remotely.

Joanne Harris-Beck and her husband Tom had baby Oakley on November 29, 2019.

There had been no complications in the lead-up to his birth at Colchester Hospital, but after inhaling meconium in the womb he became poorly.

Within hours he sadly died in his mum’s arms.

The couple set up charity Oakley’s Gift in memory of their son.

They are now encouraging residents to buy a window sticker to raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss in Essex during Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs from October 9 to 15.

The annual awareness week, which is now in its 18th year, is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends, to commemorate babies’ lives and break the silence around pregnancy and baby loss.

Joanne said she is encouraging people to take photos of their window stickers and use the hashtags #BLAW2020 and #oakleysgift.

She added: “We hope that by displaying the ribbons in windows for all to see will spark conversations about baby loss and give local bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk about their precious babies.”

Clea Harmer, chief executive of Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, backed the initiative.

She said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is a unique opportunity for parents to commemorate their babies who died, and I hope Oakley’s Gift will help bereaved families in Essex feel less isolated and alone in their grief.

“Pregnancy loss or the death of a baby is a tragedy that affects thousands of people every year. It is devastating for parents and families and it’s vital they get the bereavement support and care they need, for as long as they need it.”

For further information about Baby Loss Awareness Week visit babyloss-awareness.org.