A CLACTON RNLI volunteer has stood down from duty onboard the town’s lifeboat after celebrating his 55th birthday.

Steve Beardsley joined the lifeboat station, now in Hastings Avenue, in 2012, and has helped on numerous rescues at sea in the past eight years.

He must stand down from duty aboard the lifeboat as he has reached the age of 55.

A spokesman said: “Not only has he been a fully committed lifeboat crew member, going out night or day to help those in peril at sea, alongside his colleagues, but he has always had an eye for detail.

“Be that performing safety checks on our life jackets, reviewing our launch procedures, safety drills or simply by being there to answer questions anyone might have.

“Although he will be not going to out to sea, there is much that Steve will continue to help out shoreside, such as the safe launch of our lifeboats and continuing his role in lifesaving operations.

“Steve inspired many, but has also inspired his own son, Jake to follow in his fathers footsteps, and who is an integral part of the outstanding team in Clacton.

“The whole team at Clacton RNLI want to thank Steve for his contribution and look forward in his continued role at the lifeboat station.”