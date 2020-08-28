Six puppies have helped raise hundreds for Farleigh Hospice.

The puppies were born just as the country went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, so breeder Diane Bailey, from Burnham-on-Crouch decided to donate all proceeds to Farleigh Hospice.

The new borns raised over £600 for Farleigh nurses and doctors who work around the clock.

Diana Bailey said: “During the lockdown, we were able to give the puppies all the love, care and attention they needed.

"But it was a difficult time, we were in shock about what was happening around us and wanted to support our local doctors and nurses.

"We didn’t want to make a profit from the sale of the puppies, so we spoke to the new owners and agreed we would give the money to Farleigh Hospice. We raised just over £600 (including gift aid) for the hospice."

The puppies are now enjoying their new lives in Cornwall, Norfolk and London.

Three of the puppies also stayed in their home town, Burnham and Bradwell.

Alison Stevens, Chief Executive, Farleigh Hospice said: "This is a lovely story and we would like to thank the Bailey family for their kind donation.

"We are also grateful for the additional income received as a direct result of Gift Aid. Gift Aid is a scheme that allows charities to reclaim tax on a donation made by a UK taxpayer, which means your donations will be worth 25% more to us at no extra cost to you.

"If you Gift Aid your donation we can claim back from the government 25p for every £1 you donate to Farleigh Hospice. This additional income has a huge impact and helps us to continue to care and support those living with a life-limiting illness or bereavement."

For more information on Farleigh Hospice visit farleighhospice.org.