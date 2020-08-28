PARENTS could be hit with a fine for absences and have been warned “attendance is mandatory” as schools prepare to welcome back all pupils.

But do you agree it is fair to fine parents who continue to keep their children at home?

Council bosses have penned an open letter to parents and carers ahead of the full reopening of schools in September.

The letter calls on parents and children to recognise “the important role” everyone must play in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Essex County Council said while the prevalence of Covid-19 in the country has decreased since March, there “will still be risks” as long as the virus remains in the community.

The council said it remains within headteachers’ discretion to request a target penalty notice for non-attendance.

The letter reads: “We will want to see clear evidence of the support the school has offered to the family to help their child to attend before we agree to the school’s penalty notice request, and will take each case on an individual basis.”

Schools and colleges closed to the majority of pupils on March 23, as England entered a lockdown to combat the spread of the virus.

June saw the return of some pupils, largely on a part-time basis.

Psychiatrists are calling on the Government to ensure no parent is fined if their child misses school due to anxiety.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is being urged by the Royal College of Psychiatrists to suspend fines for children who do not attend when schools reopen in September.

School standards minister Nick Gibb said there was a “moral imperative” for children to attend.

Local authorities can fine parents £120 – cut to £60 if paid within 21 days – over a child’s absence from school, with the threat of prosecution if they fail to pay.