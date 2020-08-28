CONTROVERSIAL plans for a new holiday resort and glamping site at a former quarry in Brightlingsea have been recommended for approval by planners.

James Blyth wants to build 36 retirement apartments, five farmstead-style houses and a clubhouse serving 104 timber holiday lodges on land north of Robinson Road.

It will also include ancillary activities such as glamping, which is a glamorous form of camping, featuring upgraded facilities and a greater degree of comfort.

The application site comprising 81 acres of former gravel workings which have been left to self-seed to created areas of open scrub, grassland and woodland around former silt lagoons, which have formed five open lakes.

Tendring Council has received 69 letters of objections to the plans, which include concerns about the loss of important green space and fears that the development is too big for the area.

There were also 12 letters in support of the plans, which would create 20 jobs.

Steve Watts, from Mill Street, Brightlingsea, said: “Lower Robinson Road is a tranquil environment supporting a diverse wildlife.

“In my 50 years, this is the first place I have heard cuckoos and woodpeckers and seen bats and owls in flight.

“Noise and light pollution from the site will also adversely affect the area’s tranquillity.”

Despite the objections, the plans for the site – the size of 62 football pitches – have been recommended for approval by planning officers.

A report by officers said: “In respect of the tourism use, the development will offer the opportunity to deliver diversification from its current limited low-level use through its integrated connectivity into the area.

“It will offer both direct and indirect employment opportunities, attract both national and international tourism and promote economic growth of the immediate and local areas.”

Construction of the site would be expected to take between five and ten years.

The developer said: “The overarching objective was that of developing a middle to high end tourist and leisure complex which will offer a new and exciting resort.

“The redevelopment of the former quarry will make positive use of Tendring’s unique environmental assets.”

Tendring Council will make a decision on Wednesday.