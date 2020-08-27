A trailer starring an Oscar nominated actor has been released for a psychological thriller filmed in the Maldon district.

Sky has released a new trailer for it upcoming show 'The Third Day', which was shot on Osea Island near Maldon.

The thriller stars The Talented Mr Ripley's Jude Law, Skyfall's Naomi Harris, Chernobyl's Emily Watson and Katherine Waterston and Paddy Constantine.

Jude Law and over 200 cast and crew were spotted filming the series on Osea Island last September.

A spokesperson for the Council, said: “We are delighted that Sky/HBO chose the Maldon District as the location for the filming of The Third Day, and we know they were delighted with the support they received from the Council and the community.

"Like the very many other requests we receive, Officers from the Council worked closely with the location manager and producers throughout the filming, to ensure that they had everything they needed.

"The Council has an enviable reputation for being extremely tv and film friendly, as it is very rare that we are unable to help or meet their requirements.

"The value to the economy of the District for a productions such as this can be quite large, as in many cases they use local accommodation and suppliers.

"There are also a number of tourists who like to come to see the many filming locations, and this is already a popular reason to visit the District.”

The six-part series launches on Sky and NOW TV on September 15.