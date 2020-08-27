TOURISM bosses have expressed their disappointment that Clacton Airshow is not taking place today and tomorrow.

Tendring Council decided to cancel this year's airshow in June in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The popular show attracts 250,000 visitors to Clacton’s coastline and usually includes aerial displays from the RAF’s Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which includes the iconic Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane.

Organisers said they were postponing the show, the largest annual event in Essex, until August 26 and 27, 2021.

It's the first time it has not taken place in 28 years.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council's portfolio holder for leisure and tourism, said the decision to postpone was a disappointing one to have to make, but was the correct move.

“Although lockdown restrictions have recently eased, there is no possible way to maintain social distancing with more than 200,000 visitors gathering along our seafront,” he said.

“The Clacton Airshow will return in 2021 and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to our beautiful district when it is safe to do so.

“We are now talking to local businesses and tourism providers about how we go back to business and the best ways to reignite the tourist economy – such as trying to extend the season into the Autumn to give businesses an opportunity to flourish.”

Clacton Airshow has expanded in recent years and now includes night flights and a spectacular firework display typically from Clacton Pier.

It was previously estimated that the air show generated £8.5million for the local economy and supported 88 full-time jobs.

Tourism is worth an estimated £370million a year to the Tendring economy.