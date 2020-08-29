SHE was known as the People’s Princess, touching people both in life and death.
Princess Diana was popular and respected for her kindness and empathy.
In terms of connecting and bonding with the public, she had no equal and was greeted warmly when she visited north Essex.
The pictures on this spread are from a trip to Jaywick in September 1989.
The Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash 23 years ago today, visited the Malcolm Sergeant Home, for children with cancer, and was shown around by warden Eileen Phillips.
Diana chatted with staff and children, hearing their stories.
