A FOOTBALL-MAD fundraiser is planning an epic walk in his hero's memory.

Ipswich Town fanatic Malcolm Thompson, from Clacton, plans to trek 330 miles from Carlisle to Suffolk to raise money for the Kevin Beattie Foundation.

The foundation is being set up in memory of the iconic former Blues and England defender, known at The Beat, who died of a suspected heart attack in September 2018, aged 64.

He was voted Ipswich's best-ever player - a hero of the legendary Town side managed by Sir Bobby Robson - and became a long-time friend of Mr Thompson.

Now, to honour his memory and raise funds for worthy causes, Mr Thompson plans to pull on his walking boots and hike from Carlisle, Beattie's hometown, to Ipswich's Portman Road stadium.

"I'd love all football fans to get involved in this special cause," he said.

"Carlisle was Kevin’s birthplace and Ipswich is where he settled, so the route spoke for itself.

"It'll start on September 27, when we leave Carlisle United's Brunton Park ground, and finish at Portman Road on October 10.

"It's going to be a mammoth challenge and very hard work.

"Some of the walkways will be dangerous as there won't always be suitable paths, so to complete the distance will take a lot of nerve, as well as strength and will power.

"Lockdown has limited our training, compared to what we had planned, but if The Beat could play through pain for the team, then we can slog through the mileage - no matter what is thrown at us."

Mr Thompson has already received plenty of support.

He has received messages from World Cup winners Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa, cricket legend Sir Ian Botham and various ex-Ipswich players.

Carlisle United Supporters' Club members and players will cheer them on at the start and some fans are looking to do a few miles at the start to raise extra money.

There have also been offers from former players to join in along the way, to show their support.

The Kevin Beattie Foundation has the blessing of Mr Beattie's family and has already received support from the Professional Football Association.

Charities set to benefit include the NHS, the MS Society - Mr Beattie's wife, Maggie, suffers from multiple sclerosis - plus the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

"Kevin's wish was that his name could be used help others and that's what we plan to do," added Mr Thompson.

"Our mission is to reach out to as many charities as possible, big or small, and help them by providing financial support from all our fundraising events.

"Another goal is to raise awareness via advertising, our website and the events themselves and we'll be encouraging all local charities to contact us as we want to support as many as we can."

The foundation have also organised an 'evening with' event in October, with former Ipswich player and manager Jim Magilton and ex-captain Matt Holland.

To make a donation, visit www.sorefeet.live.

Alternatively, you can send a payment direct to the bank by emailing malcolmthompson10@outlook.com