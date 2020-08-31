HOUSE prices in Tendring fell in April, new figures have revealed.

The average house price in the area was £211,675, Land Registry figures show – a 2.8 per cent decrease from March.

The opposite was seen across the East of England, where the average price rose by 1.5 per cent, to £295,640.

Across the UK as a whole, however, a new home cost £234,612, down 0.2 per cent on the previous month.

According to the Land Registry, the latest data does not show the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

It said the process of completing a sale can take up to two months, which means the figures reflect activity before the pandemic took hold.

More recent indicators have confirmed a strong pick-up across the UK, with Halifax and Nationwide reporting month-on-month price rises in July of 1.6 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively.

In Tendring, house prices rose by an average of 0.5 per cent in the year to April.

The increase was bigger across the UK – annual house prices grew by an average of 2.6 per cent.

Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, also struck a note of caution about the health of the housing market in the coming months.

He said: “Many people have already lost their jobs, despite the supportive government measures, while others will be concerned that they may still end up losing their job once the furlough scheme ends.”

The average house price in Colchester was £258,659 – a 0.5 per cent decrease from March.