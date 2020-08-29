AN 18th Century shed at St Osyth’s historic Priory is set to be converted into holiday accommodation.
The Sargeant family have been granted listed building consent to convert the former drying shed into a one-bedroom holiday let.
The building, which is not currently in use, will form part of plans to use the priory as a wedding venue.
A report said: “ This proposal would bring the building back into use giving it a long term viable use that not only secures its own future but supports the other ventures at the priory that will generate revenue towards the restoration and conversion of heritage assets that make up St Osyth Priory.
“The use and conversion of this building will support the consented wedding venue at the priory, which will in turn support the long-term conservation of the priory as a whole.
“It is therefore considered that this would be the optimum use for the building.”
St Osyth Parish Council backed the plans with seven votes in favour and four abstentions.
It said: “The consensus was that proposal would bring an otherwise unused building back into use.”
The plans were approved by Tendring Council planning officers last Thursday.
