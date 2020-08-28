A POPULAR Scout campsite in Thorrington has been handed £25,000 to help it recover from the Covid-19 lockdown.
Thorrington Scout Camp, in Brick Kiln Lane, off Tenpenny Hill, is one of a series of organisations to be handed cash by Tendring Council.
Ward councillors Gary Scott and Ann Wiggins welcomed the funding for the volunteer-run site.
They said the money from a Government fund to help those who have lost income because of the Coronavirus lockdown.
Mr Scott said: “It is great that we have such a prestigious scout campsite in our area.
"It has been there for just over 80 years and in a normal year is well used by Scouts and other youth organisations, both locally and from elsewhere.
"The grant is a great sign of support by the council.”
The site is used by Colchester Scouting and include a training ground and wooded area.
It's used by local scouting groups and those from across the country.
Mr Scott added: "The loss of these bookings would have impacted significantly on the finances of the training ground which is why Tendring Council has made the grant."
Adventurer and outdoor survival expert Bear Grylls previously made a flying visit to the popular camp.
Bear, who is Chief Scout, used a helicopter to touchdown at the scout centre and was soon mobbed by youngsters as he went on a whistle-stop tour.