EMPLOYEES at a seaside flower shop have been thanked by the police after keeping a distressed woman calm while waiting for officers to arrive.
Essex Police’s Tendring Community Policing Team were called to a mental health incident in Pier Avenue, Clacton, on Saturday, following concerns for the wellbeing of a woman.
On arrival, the crew found a vulnerable female, who was by that point being cared for by kind and thoughtful workers from Just Flowers.
Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the lady was helped by police officers and paramedics.
She was then transported to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and care.
A spokesman for the community team said: “The Tendring Community Policing Team attended a mental health incident yesterday at Pier Avenue, Clacton.
“The lady was assisted by officers and local ambulance crews to ensure she got the help she required.
“A big thank you to the ladies at Just Flowers for keeping the lady calm and comfortable until officers arrived.”
Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were contacted for comment but declined to disclose any further information.
Anyone needing support should contact the Samaritans by calling 116 123 free from any phone or via the website on www.samaritans.org.