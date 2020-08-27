SEVEN people have appeared in court charged with cultivating cannabis.
Two men from Clacton, along with two men from Canvey and three people from London, appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday.
It comes after modern slavery raids were carried out across Essex and London in July, including in Clacton.
Terrence Green, 33, and Danny Hicks, 40, both of St John’s Road in the town, have both been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.
They join five other people charged with the same offence, including James Jacobs, 37, and Gary Calder, 41, from Canvey; Michelle Tran, 18, and Yen Thi Tran, 63, both of Duckett Street, London; and David Hall, 36, of Caspian Walk, London.
Only Yen Thi and Michelle Tran entered pleas for the charge, which they denied. The other five men did not enter a plea.
The case was adjourned to allow for more evidence to be gathered and presented.
The other defendants are set to enter their pleas on November 20 this year, and A trial will be fixed for a later date.