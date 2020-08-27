BEACH hut owners have been told to make life as difficult as possible for vandals following a spate of “mindless” attacks.

The Beach Hut Owners Association of Walton said a number of huts have been vandalised in recent weeks.

A spokesman said the vandalism took place at Eastcliff and the owners and the police have been contacted.

He added: “The standard design of the beach huts with the inward opening stable door makes them vulnerable to the bottom door being kicked in.

“Over the years this is consistently the main damage we have seen to beach huts.

“Make sure your bolts are not rusted or weak and are being driven into solid framework, not disappearing into rotten wood.

“Strengthening the door framework, replacing rusted nails with stainless steel screws and backing the boarding with thick plywood can all help to make the doors more kick resistant.

“Sometimes badly maintained huts are specifically targeted and by gaining access to one weak hut and setting fire to it a whole row of huts can be destroyed.”

The association said anyone concerned about a “scruffy hut” in their beach hut row should notify the seafronts team at Tendring Council.

They added: “It is a requirement of our site licences that we keep our huts well maintained and action can be taken against owners who do not look after their huts.

“We shouldn’t have to make our huts like Fort Knox, but unfortunately beach huts everywhere are targeted by mindless vandals, so we need to be prepared for them and make their lives a bit more difficult.”

The huts are privately-owned but are on land leased on an annual basis by Tendring Council.

Angry beach hut owners had previously called for CCTV to be put up, but the council said it has looked into the issue on a number of occasions and was not satisfied that CCTV is the answer.

Owners have also welcomed proposals for mosquito devices, which deter loitering by young people by emitting sound at high frequency.

The council has also previously mooted installing floodlighting at key seafront locations.