A SUPERYACHT worth a staggering $150million has been spotted off the Southend coast.
Le Grand Bleu was initially sighted by keen photographer Stephen Causton, a member of our Camera Club Facebook group, off the coast of Shoebury.
The superyacht, built by Bremer Vulkan in 2000, has also been found anchored close to Southend Pier.
Le Grand Bleu was built for American telecommunications baron John McCaw and subsequently sold to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the owner of Premier League giants Chelsea football club.
After Mr Abramovich refitted the superyacht - which has a top speed of 17 knots per hour - to his own preferences and installed a 16ft swim platform at the stern, he lost it to friend and business associate Eugene Shvidler in a bet back in June 2006, who remains the owner.
