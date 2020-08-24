PLANS for a new home in a village will go before a planning committee after fears were raised over it being backland development.
PSCS Ltd wants to build the three-bedroom bungalow and associated parking on land next to Bentley Road, Weeley.
But the application will be decided by the planning committee after being called in for scrutiny by ward councillor Peter Harris, who fears it will be backland development and an overdevelopment of a very narrow site.
Weeley Parish Council also opposed the application, which will go before the committee on September 2.