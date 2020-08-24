Officers have seized £85,000 worth of drugs and cash during ongoing work to tackle criminals in the Maldon district.

The Maldon Town Centre Team have been working to identify offenders and carry out search warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A number of arrests have been made and around £85,000 worth of drugs and cash have been seized in the past few months.

PC Ryan Mutlow said: “We are working every day to ensure our communities are safe and are taking robust action against the minority of people who are involved in the sale of illegal drugs.

"We will not tolerate drug dealing, which is closely associated with violence and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“I want to thank the community for your ongoing support, as your information is really important in helping us gather the evidence we need to target those involved and bring offenders to justice."

Officers searched a car in Hillary Close, Heybridge and found a five figure sum of money, a hammer, metal pole and a large quantity of suspected class A and B drugs.

Two men aged 22 and 31 from Heybridge were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, possession with intent to supply drugs, possession of offensive weapon, and criminal damage.

They have been released under investigation.

Police also carried out a search warrant at an address in Wood Road Heybridge and Fitch Crescent in Maldon.

A large quantity of cash and suspected drugs were seized.

At the Heybridge address, a 19-year-old woman from Maldon and a 25-year-old man from Heybridge were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

At the Maldon address, we arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug, and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of drugs.

All four have been released under investigation.

Richard Holmes, director of service delivery at Maldon District Council, said: “I am really pleased that this operation has been so successful and that a large quantity of drugs and weapons have been taken off of our streets.

"The excellent work of Essex Police’s Town Centre Team is ensuring that criminal activity in the district is disrupted and those responsible are brought before the courts, and this gives a clear message that such activity will not be tolerated."

If you have any information about drug dealing in your community, call the Maldon Town Centre Team on 101 or report online at essex.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.